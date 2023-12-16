LES CATA DIVAS – PALAIS DE LA MER 11 Boulevard du Commandant L’Herminier Valras-Plage, 16 décembre 2023, Valras-Plage.

Valras-Plage,Hérault

Lors d’une répétition chaotique, face au regard réprobateur de leur pianiste, une soprano arrogante et une mezzo

impulsive doivent mettre leur rancœur de côté pour mener à bien un concert. Mais la beauté de leur performance

se confronte vite à des règlements de comptes cocasses et absurdes..

2023-12-16 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-16 . .

11 Boulevard du Commandant L’Herminier

Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie



During a chaotic rehearsal, faced with the reproving gaze of their pianist, an arrogant soprano and a mezzo

impulsive mezzo have to put their grudges aside to bring a concert to a successful conclusion. But the beauty of their performance

soon comes face to face with absurd and comical settling of scores.

Durante un caótico ensayo, ante la mirada reprobadora de su pianista, una arrogante soprano y una impulsiva mezzo

mezzo impulsiva tienen que dejar a un lado sus rencores para ofrecer un concierto de éxito. Pero la belleza de su actuación

pronto se enfrenta a absurdos y cómicos ajustes de cuentas.

Eine arrogante Sopranistin und eine Mezzosopranistin müssen bei einer chaotischen Probe vor dem tadelnden Blick ihres Pianisten fliehen

müssen ihren Groll beiseite schieben, um das Konzert zu einem guten Ende zu bringen. Doch die Schönheit ihrer Darbietung

wird schnell mit komischen und absurden Abrechnungen konfrontiert.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE