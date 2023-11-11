NACH – VALRAS-PLAGE 11 Boulevard du Commandant L’Herminier Valras-Plage, 11 novembre 2023, Valras-Plage.

Valras-Plage,Hérault

« Peau neuve » est une performance. Seule, avec son inséparable piano à queue, Nach s’entoure de synthétiseurs et de machines au diapason de son esthétique sonore et livre une orchestration plus moderne et rythmée de ses morceaux sur scène.

Venez découvrir son nouvel album dans une ambiance calme et agréable..

2023-11-11 20:30:00

11 Boulevard du Commandant L’Herminier

Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie



« Peau neuve » is a performance. Alone, with her inseparable grand piano, Nach surrounds herself with synthesizers and machines in tune with her sonic aesthetic, and delivers a more modern, rhythmic orchestration of her songs on stage.

Come and discover his new album in a calm and pleasant atmosphere.

« Peau neuve » es una performance. Sola, con su inseparable piano de cola, Nach se rodea de sintetizadores y máquinas en sintonía con su estética sonora y ofrece en el escenario una orquestación más moderna y rítmica de sus canciones.

Venga a descubrir su nuevo álbum en un ambiente tranquilo y agradable.

« Peau neuve » ist eine Performance. Allein mit ihrem unzertrennlichen Flügel umgibt sich Nach mit Synthesizern und Maschinen, die ihrer Klangästhetik entsprechen, und liefert auf der Bühne eine modernere und rhythmischere Orchestrierung ihrer Stücke.

Kommen Sie und entdecken Sie sein neues Album in einer ruhigen und angenehmen Atmosphäre.

