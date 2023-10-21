AGIR ! – CONFÉRENCE « COMMENT LA NATURE PROTÈGE NOTRE SANTÉ » 11 Boulevard du Commandant L’Herminier Valras-Plage, 21 octobre 2023, Valras-Plage.

Assistez à la conférence « Comment la Nature protège notre santé » de Lylian le Goff, médecin expert santé, environnement et alimentaire mais également membre du Directoire Santé Environnement de France Nature Environnement..

Attend the conference « How Nature protects our health » by Lylian le Goff, medical expert in health, the environment and food, and member of the Environmental Health Board of France Nature Environnement.

Asista a la conferencia « Cómo la Naturaleza protege nuestra salud », a cargo de Lylian le Goff, médico experto en salud, medio ambiente y alimentación, y miembro del Consejo de Salud y Medio Ambiente de France Nature Environnement.

Besuchen Sie den Vortrag « Wie die Natur unsere Gesundheit schützt » von Lylian le Goff, einem Arzt und Experten für Gesundheit, Umwelt und Ernährung, aber auch Mitglied des Direktoriums für Gesundheit und Umwelt von France Nature Environnement.

