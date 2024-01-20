ARCHIVES ACROBATES 11 Boulevard Bernard Griffoul Dorval Toulouse, 1 décembre 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Les artistes de « Culture en Mouvements » envahissent les Archives le temps d’une soirée exceptionnelle et vous proposent une visite nocturne décalée ponctuée d’impromptus artistiques !.

2024-01-20 fin : 2024-01-20 20:00:00. .

11 Boulevard Bernard Griffoul Dorval ARCHIVES DÉPARTEMENTALES DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

Toulouse 31400 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



The artists of « Culture en Mouvements » invade the Archives for an exceptional evening and offer you an unusual nocturnal visit punctuated by artistic impromptus!

Los artistas de « Culture en Mouvements » tomarán los Archivos durante una velada excepcional, ofreciéndole un peculiar recorrido nocturno salpicado de improvisadas actuaciones artísticas

Die Künstler von « Culture en Mouvements » bevölkern das Archiv für einen außergewöhnlichen Abend und bieten Ihnen eine nächtliche Führung mit künstlerischen Improvisationen an!

