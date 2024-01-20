ARCHIVES ACROBATES 11 Boulevard Bernard Griffoul Dorval Toulouse
Toulouse,Haute-Garonne
Les artistes de « Culture en Mouvements » envahissent les Archives le temps d’une soirée exceptionnelle et vous proposent une visite nocturne décalée ponctuée d’impromptus artistiques !.
11 Boulevard Bernard Griffoul Dorval ARCHIVES DÉPARTEMENTALES DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
Toulouse 31400 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
The artists of « Culture en Mouvements » invade the Archives for an exceptional evening and offer you an unusual nocturnal visit punctuated by artistic impromptus!
Los artistas de « Culture en Mouvements » tomarán los Archivos durante una velada excepcional, ofreciéndole un peculiar recorrido nocturno salpicado de improvisadas actuaciones artísticas
Die Künstler von « Culture en Mouvements » bevölkern das Archiv für einen außergewöhnlichen Abend und bieten Ihnen eine nächtliche Führung mit künstlerischen Improvisationen an!
