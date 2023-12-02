SAINT-NICOLAS AU THILLOT 11 bis avenue de Verdun Le Thillot, 1 décembre 2023, Le Thillot.

Le Thillot,Vosges

Célébration de la Saint-Nicolas au Thillot. Spectacle à la médiathèque à 15h30, formation du défilé à 16h45. Distribution de friandises et feux d’artifices.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-02 15:30:00 fin : 2023-12-02 . 0 EUR.

11 bis avenue de Verdun Médiathèque du Thillot

Le Thillot 88160 Vosges Grand Est



Saint-Nicolas celebration in Le Thillot. Show at the mediatheque at 3:30pm, parade formation at 4:45pm. Distribution of sweets and fireworks.

Fiesta de San Nicolás en Le Thillot. Espectáculo en la mediateca a las 15.30 h, formación del desfile a las 16.45 h. Reparto de caramelos y fuegos artificiales.

Feier des Nikolaustages in Le Thillot. Aufführung in der Mediathek um 15.30 Uhr, Aufstellung des Umzugs um 16.45 Uhr. Verteilung von Süßigkeiten und Feuerwerk.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-27 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DES BALLONS DES HAUTES VOSGES