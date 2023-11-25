CONCERT DE L’AMITIÉ 11 bis avenue de Verdun Le Thillot, 25 novembre 2023, Le Thillot.

Le Thillot,Vosges

« L’Union Musicale du Thillot » organise un concert de l’amitié avec la participation de « l’Harmonie des Loisirs Veternats » à la médiathèque du Thillot. Entrée libre.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-25 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-25 . 0 EUR.

11 bis avenue de Verdun Médiathèque du Thillot

Le Thillot 88160 Vosges Grand Est



the « Union Musicale du Thillot » organizes a friendship concert with the participation of the « Harmonie des Loisirs Veternats » at the Le Thillot media library. Free admission.

la « Union Musicale du Thillot » organiza un concierto de amistad con la participación de la « Harmonie des Loisirs Veternats » en la mediateca de Le Thillot. Entrada gratuita.

« L’Union Musicale du Thillot » organisiert ein Freundschaftskonzert unter Mitwirkung der « Harmonie des Loisirs Veternats » in der Mediathek von Le Thillot. Eintritt frei.

