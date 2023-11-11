LOTO DE ‘PROTECT RHEA’ 11 Bis Avenue de Verdun Le Thillot
Le Thillot,Vosges
Loto organisé par l’association « Protect Rhéa » à la médiathèque. De nombreux lots à gagner dont un gros lot mystère d’une valeur de 1000€, avec une tombola zéro perdant ! 4€ le carton, 4 cartons : 15€, 6 cartons : 20€.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-11-11 18:30:00 fin : 2023-11-11 . 4 EUR.
11 Bis Avenue de Verdun Médiathèque du Thillot
Le Thillot 88160 Vosges Grand Est
Loto organized by the « Protect Rhéa » association at the mediatheque. Numerous prizes to be won, including a mystery jackpot worth 1000? and a zero-loser tombola! 4? per box, 4 boxes : 15?, 6 boxes : 20?
Loto organizado por la asociación « Proteger Rhéa » en la biblioteca multimedia. Había muchos premios para ganar, entre ellos un bote misterioso de 1.000 euros, ¡con una tómbola de cero perdedores! 4 la caja, 4 cajas: 15 euros, 6 cajas: 20 euros.
Lotto, organisiert vom Verein « Protect Rhea » in der Mediathek. Es gab viele Preise zu gewinnen, darunter einen geheimnisvollen Hauptpreis im Wert von 1000? und eine Tombola mit null Verlierern! 4? pro Karton, 4 Kartons: 15?, 6 Kartons: 20?
