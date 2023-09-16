CAFÉ LECTURE 11 bis Avenue de Verdun Le Thillot, 16 septembre 2023, Le Thillot.

Le Thillot,Vosges

Partagez vos coups de cœur culturels sur le thème du Japon. Sur inscription, public ado / adulte.. Adultes

Samedi 2023-09-16 14:00:00 fin : 2023-09-16 . 0 EUR.

11 bis Avenue de Verdun Médiathèque du Thillot

Le Thillot 88160 Vosges Grand Est



Share your cultural favorites on the theme of Japan. Registration required, for teenagers and adults.

Comparte tus favoritos culturales sobre el tema de Japón. Inscripción obligatoria, para adolescentes y adultos.

Teilen Sie Ihre kulturellen Favoriten zum Thema Japan mit anderen. Anmeldung erforderlich, Zielgruppe: Jugendliche/Erwachsene.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DES BALLONS DES HAUTES VOSGES