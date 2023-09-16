CAFÉ LECTURE 11 bis Avenue de Verdun Le Thillot
Le Thillot,Vosges
Partagez vos coups de cœur culturels sur le thème du Japon. Sur inscription, public ado / adulte.. Adultes
Samedi 2023-09-16 14:00:00 fin : 2023-09-16 . 0 EUR.
11 bis Avenue de Verdun Médiathèque du Thillot
Le Thillot 88160 Vosges Grand Est
Share your cultural favorites on the theme of Japan. Registration required, for teenagers and adults.
Comparte tus favoritos culturales sobre el tema de Japón. Inscripción obligatoria, para adolescentes y adultos.
Teilen Sie Ihre kulturellen Favoriten zum Thema Japan mit anderen. Anmeldung erforderlich, Zielgruppe: Jugendliche/Erwachsene.
