EXPOSITION : LE JAPON 11 Bis Avenue de Verdun Le Thillot
Le Thillot,Vosges
Exposition sur la littérature japonaise prêtée par la médiathèque des Vosges, objets et décorations. Entrée libre, tout public.. Tout public
Vendredi 2023-09-06 fin : 2023-09-30 . 0 EUR.
Exhibition on Japanese literature on loan from the Vosges media library, objects and decorations. Free admission, general public.
Exposición sobre literatura japonesa prestada por la mediateca de los Vosgos, objetos y decoraciones. Entrada gratuita, abierta a todos.
Ausstellung über japanische Literatur, ausgeliehen von der Mediathek der Vogesen, Objekte und Dekorationen. Freier Eintritt, für jedes Publikum.
Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DES BALLONS DES HAUTES VOSGES