EXPOSITION : LE JAPON 11 Bis Avenue de Verdun Le Thillot, 6 septembre 2023, Le Thillot.

Le Thillot,Vosges

Exposition sur la littérature japonaise prêtée par la médiathèque des Vosges, objets et décorations. Entrée libre, tout public.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-09-06 fin : 2023-09-30 . 0 EUR.

11 Bis Avenue de Verdun Médiathèque du Thillot

Le Thillot 88160 Vosges Grand Est



Exhibition on Japanese literature on loan from the Vosges media library, objects and decorations. Free admission, general public.

Exposición sobre literatura japonesa prestada por la mediateca de los Vosgos, objetos y decoraciones. Entrada gratuita, abierta a todos.

Ausstellung über japanische Literatur, ausgeliehen von der Mediathek der Vogesen, Objekte und Dekorationen. Freier Eintritt, für jedes Publikum.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DES BALLONS DES HAUTES VOSGES