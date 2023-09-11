Le Temps d’Aimer la Danse : Antonin Rioche – OhGirl ! 11 Avenue Sarasate Biarritz, 11 septembre 2023, Biarritz.

Biarritz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Antonin Rioche, jeune chorégraphe français issu de la fameuse « écurie » du Korzo, épicentre fourmillant de la danse contemporaine aux Pays-Bas et antichambre du Nederlands Dans Theater, signe autour de la figure de la femme danseuse un solo poignant par son engagement physique et émotionnel.

Suite au succès international de Ohboy! Antonin Rioche livre sa version féminine avec Ohgirl! Un solo qui repose sur l’extraordinaire performance de son interprète Adi Amit.

Des errements au poing ravageur sur l’air Ain’t Got No, I Got Life de Nina Simone, Antonin Rioche nous parle avec émotion de danse, de vie. Conflictuelle et belle, une danse d’une grande poésie.

Durée : 55min.

2023-09-11 fin : 2023-09-11 . .

11 Avenue Sarasate Le Colisée

Biarritz 64200 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Antonin Rioche, a young French choreographer from the famous Korzo « stable », a teeming epicenter of contemporary dance in the Netherlands and the antechamber of the Nederlands Dans Theater, has created a poignant solo around the figure of the female dancer, both physically and emotionally.

Following the international success of Ohboy! Antonin Rioche delivers his female version with Ohgirl! A solo based on the extraordinary performance of its dancer, Adi Amit.

From wandering to fist-pumping to Nina Simone?s Ain?t Got No, I Got Life, Antonin Rioche speaks movingly of dance, of life. Conflictual and beautiful, a dance of great poetry.

Running time: 55min

Antonin Rioche, joven coreógrafo francés del célebre « establo » Korzo, epicentro de la danza contemporánea en los Países Bajos y antesala del Nederlands Dans Theater, ha creado en torno a la figura de la mujer bailarina un solo conmovedor en su compromiso físico y emocional.

¡Tras el éxito internacional de Ohboy! ¡Antonin Rioche ofrece su versión femenina con Ohgirl! Un solo basado en la extraordinaria actuación de su bailarina, Adi Amit.

Desde su deambular hasta su puño demoledor en Ain?t Got No, I Got Life de Nina Simone, Antonin Rioche nos habla con emoción de la danza, de la vida. Conflictiva y hermosa, es una danza de gran poesía.

Duración: 55 minutos

Antonin Rioche, ein junger französischer Choreograph, der aus dem berühmten « Stall » des Korzo hervorgegangen ist, dem Epizentrum des zeitgenössischen Tanzes in den Niederlanden und Vorzimmer des Nederlands Dans Theater, hat ein Solo über die Figur der tanzenden Frau geschrieben, das durch seinen physischen und emotionalen Einsatz ergreifend ist.

Nach dem internationalen Erfolg von Ohboy! Antonin Rioche liefert mit Ohgirl! seine weibliche Version Ein Solo, das auf der außergewöhnlichen Leistung seiner Darstellerin Adi Amit beruht.

Antonin Rioche erzählt uns auf emotionale Weise vom Tanz und vom Leben, von den Irrungen und Wirrungen bis hin zu der wilden Faust zur Melodie Ain’t Got No, I Got Life von Nina Simone. Ein konfliktreicher und schöner Tanz von großer Poesie.

Dauer: 55min

Mise à jour le 2023-07-11 par OT Biarritz