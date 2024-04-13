LE LAC DES CYGNES 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou Toulouse, 13 avril 2024, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

International Festival Ballet & Hungary Festival Orchestra présentent Une féerie de beauté, d’élégance et de grâce

« Le Lac des cygnes » – Le meilleur ballet classique de tous les temps.

Durée 2h15 avec entracte..

2024-04-13 fin : 2024-04-13 . 42 EUR.

11 Avenue Raymond Badiou ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE

Toulouse 31300 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



International Festival Ballet & Hungary Festival Orchestra present A fairyland of beauty, elegance and grace

« Swan Lake – the greatest classical ballet of all time.

Running time 2h15 with intermission.

International Festival Ballet & Hungary Festival Orchestra presentan Un encanto de belleza, elegancia y gracia

« El lago de los cisnes » – El mayor ballet clásico de todos los tiempos.

Duración 2h15 con intermedio.

International Festival Ballet & Hungary Festival Orchestra präsentieren Ein Märchen von Schönheit, Eleganz und Anmut

« Schwanensee » – Das beste klassische Ballett aller Zeiten.

Dauer 2 Stunden 15 Minuten mit Pause.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE