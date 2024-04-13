LE LAC DES CYGNES 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou Toulouse
Toulouse,Haute-Garonne
International Festival Ballet & Hungary Festival Orchestra présentent Une féerie de beauté, d’élégance et de grâce
« Le Lac des cygnes » – Le meilleur ballet classique de tous les temps.
Durée 2h15 avec entracte..
2024-04-13 fin : 2024-04-13 . 42 EUR.
Toulouse 31300 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
International Festival Ballet & Hungary Festival Orchestra present A fairyland of beauty, elegance and grace
« Swan Lake – the greatest classical ballet of all time.
Running time 2h15 with intermission.
International Festival Ballet & Hungary Festival Orchestra presentan Un encanto de belleza, elegancia y gracia
« El lago de los cisnes » – El mayor ballet clásico de todos los tiempos.
Duración 2h15 con intermedio.
International Festival Ballet & Hungary Festival Orchestra präsentieren Ein Märchen von Schönheit, Eleganz und Anmut
« Schwanensee » – Das beste klassische Ballett aller Zeiten.
Dauer 2 Stunden 15 Minuten mit Pause.
