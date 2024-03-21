JEFF PANACLOC ADVENTURE 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou Toulouse, 21 mars 2024, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Grimpez dans la nacelle et laissez-vous emporter pour un grand voyage. Pour ce spectacle inédit, c’est avec une émotion non dissimulée que Jeff Panacloc vous invite à embarquer dans sa nouvelle attraction. Bienvenue dans la « Jeff Panacloc Adventure » !.

2024-03-21 fin : 2024-03-21 . 35 EUR.

11 Avenue Raymond Badiou ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE

Toulouse 31300 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Climb into the basket and let yourself be carried away for a great journey. For this new show, Jeff Panacloc invites you to embark on his new attraction with unconcealed emotion. Welcome to the « Jeff Panacloc Adventure »!

Suba a la góndola y déjese llevar en un gran viaje. En este nuevo espectáculo, Jeff Panacloc te invita a embarcarte en su nueva atracción con indisimulada emoción. ¡Bienvenido a la « Aventura Jeff Panacloc »!

Steigen Sie in die Gondel und lassen Sie sich auf eine große Reise mitnehmen. Für diese neue Show lädt Jeff Panacloc Sie mit unverhohlenen Emotionen ein, sich in seine neue Attraktion zu begeben. Willkommen im « Jeff Panacloc Adventure »!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE