TRIAL INDOOR INTERNATIONAL DE TOULOUSE 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou Toulouse, 19 janvier 2024, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Au programme : Une compétition Moto Trial avec les meilleurs pilotes au monde, une démonstration de Vélo Trial, et un show freestyle à vous couper le souffle !.

2024-01-19 fin : 2024-01-19 . 19.9 EUR.

11 Avenue Raymond Badiou ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



On the program: a Moto Trial competition with the world’s best riders, a Bike Trial demonstration, and a breathtaking freestyle show!

En el programa: una competición de trial en moto con los mejores pilotos del mundo, una demostración de trial en moto y un impresionante espectáculo de estilo libre

Auf dem Programm stehen: Ein Motorrad-Trial-Wettbewerb mit den besten Fahrern der Welt, eine Fahrrad-Trial-Vorführung und eine atemberaubende Freestyle-Show!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE