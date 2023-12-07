CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – OVO 11 Avenue Raymond Badiou Toulouse, 7 décembre 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Le spectacle nous plonge dans un univers insoupçonné qui s’agite à nos pieds, un écosystème grouillant de vie et peuplé d’habitants clandestins.

Spectacle jeune public..

2023-12-07 fin : 2023-12-10 . EUR.

11 Avenue Raymond Badiou ZENITH TOULOUSE METROPOLE

Toulouse 31300 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



The show plunges us into an unsuspected universe that bustles at our feet, an ecosystem teeming with life and populated by clandestine inhabitants.

For young audiences.

El espectáculo nos sumerge en un universo insospechado que bulle a nuestros pies, un ecosistema rebosante de vida y poblado por habitantes clandestinos.

Para público joven.

Die Aufführung lässt uns in ein ungeahntes Universum eintauchen, das sich zu unseren Füßen bewegt, ein Ökosystem, das von Leben wimmelt und von heimlichen Bewohnern bevölkert wird.

Aufführung für junges Publikum.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE