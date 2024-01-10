Conférence UPOP « Pour une société qui n’oublie personne ! » 11 à 15 rue Albert Camus Marmande, 1 décembre 2023, Marmande.

Marmande,Lot-et-Garonne

Conférence : » Pour une société qui n’oublie personne » par Marie-Aleth GRARD,

Présidente ATD QUART Monde, auteure d’ouvrages, membre du Conseil Economique et Social (2008 à 2021)..

2024-01-10 fin : 2024-01-10 . EUR.

11 à 15 rue Albert Camus Cité de la Formation Amphithéâtre

Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Conference: « For a society that forgets no one » by Marie-Aleth GRARD,

President of ATD QUART Monde, author, member of the Economic and Social Council (2008 to 2021).

Conferencia: « Por una sociedad que no olvide a nadie » de Marie-Aleth GRARD,

Presidenta de ATD QUART Monde, escritora, miembro del Consejo Económico y Social (2008 a 2021).

Vortrag: « Für eine Gesellschaft, die niemanden vergisst » von Marie-Aleth GRARD,

Vorsitzende von ATD QUART Monde, Buchautorin, Mitglied des Wirtschafts- und Sozialrats (2008 bis 2021).

