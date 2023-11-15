Conférence UPOP « Voyage dans le monde de la Génération Z » 11 à 15 rue Albert Camus Marmande
Conférence UPOP « Voyage dans le monde de la Génération Z » par Daniel OLLIVIER (Sociologue des organisations, auteur d’ouvrages)..
11 à 15 rue Albert Camus Cité de la Formation Amphithéâtre
Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
UPOP Conference « Journey into the world of Generation Z » by Daniel OLLIVIER (Organizational sociologist, author).
Conferencia UPOP « Viaje al mundo de la Generación Z » por Daniel OLLIVIER (Sociólogo organizacional, autor).
UPOP-Konferenz « Reise in die Welt der Generation Z » von Daniel OLLIVIER (Organisationssoziologe, Buchautor).
