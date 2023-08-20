Concert : Rock’N’ Roll Gang 1090 Route du Col Barbières, 20 août 2023, Barbières.

Barbières,Drôme

Concert Rock’ N’Roll Gang au Camping le Gallo Romain à Barbières à partir de 20h.



Ouvert à la clientèle extérieure au camping sur réservation..

1090 Route du Col Camping le Gallo Romain

Barbières 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Rock’ N’Roll Gang concert at Camping le Gallo Romain in Barbières from 8pm.



Open to outside customers on reservation.

Concierto de Rock’ N’Roll Gang en el Camping le Gallo Romain de Barbières a partir de las 20:00 h.



Abierto a clientes de fuera del camping previa reserva.

Rock’ N’Roll Gang-Konzert auf dem Camping le Gallo Romain in Barbières ab 20 Uhr.



Auf Reservierung auch für Gäste außerhalb des Campingplatzes geöffnet.

