Concert : The Comments 1090 Route du Col Barbières, 16 juillet 2023, Barbières.

Barbières,Drôme

Concert The Comments le Dimanche 16 Juillet au Camping le Gallo Romain à Barbières à partir de 20h.



Ouvert à la clientèle extérieure au camping sur réservation..

2023-07-16 20:00:00 fin : 2023-07-16 . .

1090 Route du Col Camping le Gallo Romain

Barbières 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Concert The Comments on Sunday July 16th at Camping le Gallo Romain in Barbières from 8pm.



Open to customers outside the campsite on reservation.

Concierto The Comments el domingo 16 de julio en el Camping le Gallo Romain de Barbières a partir de las 20.00 horas.



Abierto a los clientes fuera del camping previa reserva.

Konzert The Comments am Sonntag, den 16. Juli auf dem Campingplatz le Gallo Romain in Barbières ab 20 Uhr.



Offen für Gäste außerhalb des Campingplatzes mit Reservierung.

