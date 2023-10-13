SEMAINE D’INFORMATION SUR LA SANTÉ MENTALE : PSYTRIALOGUE SUR LE THÈME LE REGARD DES AUTRES 109 avenue Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny Mirecourt, 13 octobre 2023, Mirecourt.

Mirecourt,Vosges

Cette rencontre est organisée dans le cadre des SISM 2023.

Psytrialogue sur le thème le regard des autres.

Le « Psytrialogue » abolit les frontières, il rassemble les personnes concernées par des troubles psychiques, les proches-aidants et des professionnels du secteur sanitaire, médico-social ou social, avec la médiation d’une psychologue expérimentée dans un espace neutre, non médicalisé autour d’un thème positif. Des personnes diverses, qui ne se jugent pas, qui s’écoutent et partagent des moments d’émotion en toute confidentialité.

La rencontre sera clôturée par un pot de l’amitié.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-10-13 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-13 16:00:00. 0 EUR.

109 avenue Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny La Bonbonnière

Mirecourt 88500 Vosges Grand Est



This meeting is organized as part of SISM 2023.

Psytrialogue on the theme of the gaze of others.

The « Psytrialogue » breaks down boundaries, bringing together people with mental health problems, their carers and professionals from the health, medico-social and social sectors, with the mediation of an experienced psychologist in a neutral, non-medical setting, around a positive theme. People from all walks of life, who don’t judge each other, listen to each other and share emotional moments in complete confidentiality.

The meeting will close with a friendly drink.

Este encuentro se organiza en el marco de SISM 2023.

Psytrialogue sobre el tema de la mirada del otro.

El « Psytrialogue » rompe las fronteras, reuniendo a personas con problemas de salud mental, a sus cuidadores y a profesionales de los sectores sanitario, médico y de asistencia social, con la mediación de un psicólogo experimentado en un entorno neutral y no médico en torno a un tema positivo. Un amplio abanico de personas que no se juzgan entre sí, que se escuchan y comparten momentos emocionales con total confidencialidad.

La reunión terminará con una copa de camaradería.

Dieses Treffen wird im Rahmen der SISM 2023 organisiert.

Psytrialog zum Thema Der Blick der Anderen.

Der « Psytrialog » hebt die Grenzen auf, er bringt von psychischen Störungen betroffene Personen, Angehörige und Fachleute aus dem gesundheitlichen, medizinisch-sozialen oder sozialen Bereich unter der Vermittlung einer erfahrenen Psychologin in einem neutralen, nicht medizinisch betreuten Raum zu einem positiven Thema zusammen. Verschiedene Personen, die sich nicht verurteilen, einander zuhören und emotionale Momente in aller Vertraulichkeit teilen.

Das Treffen wird mit einem Umtrunk abgeschlossen.

