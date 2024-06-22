Bains publics 109 Avenue Du Petit Barthélémy Aix-en-Provence, 22 juin 2024, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

« Bains » est le nom du laboratoire artistique initié en 2017 par la chorégraphe Catherine Contour au sein de Maison Contour pour poursuivre l’exploration des possibilités artistiques et pédagogiques de la technique hypnotique amplifiée..

2024-06-22 19:00:00 fin : 2024-06-22 . .

109 Avenue Du Petit Barthélémy 3 bis f

Aix-en-Provence 13617 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



« Bains » is the name of the artistic laboratory initiated in 2017 by choreographer Catherine Contour at Maison Contour to further explore the artistic and educational possibilities of the amplified hypnotic technique.

« Bains » es el nombre del laboratorio artístico iniciado en 2017 por la coreógrafa Catherine Contour en la Maison Contour para seguir explorando las posibilidades artísticas y pedagógicas de la técnica hipnótica amplificada.

« Bains » ist der Name des künstlerischen Labors, das 2017 von der Choreografin Catherine Contour innerhalb des Maison Contour initiiert wurde, um die künstlerischen und pädagogischen Möglichkeiten der hypnotisch verstärkten Technik weiter zu erforschen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-18 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence