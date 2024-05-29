Voyage au cœur du corps 109 Avenue Du Petit Barthélémy Aix-en-Provence, 29 mai 2024, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

Une invitation à la découverte de soi à travers l’écriture et la danse : aller au-delà des mots pour donner vie à nos récits en les traduisant dans le langage universel du mouvement..

2024-05-29 14:00:00 fin : 2024-05-29 16:00:00. .

109 Avenue Du Petit Barthélémy 3 bis f

Aix-en-Provence 13617 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



An invitation to self-discovery through writing and dance: going beyond words to bring our stories to life by translating them into the universal language of movement.

Una invitación al autodescubrimiento a través de la escritura y la danza: ir más allá de las palabras para dar vida a nuestras historias traduciéndolas al lenguaje universal del movimiento.

Eine Einladung zur Selbstentdeckung durch Schrift und Tanz: Über die Worte hinausgehen, um unsere Erzählungen zum Leben zu erwecken, indem sie in die universelle Sprache der Bewegung übersetzt werden.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence