Soirée Astrale #11 Printemps 109 Avenue Du Petit Barthélémy Aix-en-Provence, 23 mars 2024, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

Les Soirées astrales proposent d’entrer dans chaque saison avec un rituel de partage artistique au jardin. Une occasion supplémentaire de mêler artistes en résidence et projets développés sur le territoire Aix-Marseille et une invitation à célébrer..

2024-03-23 19:00:00

109 Avenue Du Petit Barthélémy 3 bis f

Aix-en-Provence 13617 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



The Soirées astrales invite you to enter each season with a ritual of artistic sharing in the garden. A further opportunity to bring together artists in residence and projects developed in the Aix-Marseille region, and an invitation to celebrate.

Las Soirées Astrales le invitan a entrar en cada estación con un ritual de intercambio artístico en el jardín. Es otra oportunidad para reunir a artistas en residencia y proyectos desarrollados en la región de Aix-Marsella, y una invitación a celebrar.

Die Soirées astrales schlagen vor, jede Jahreszeit mit einem Ritual des künstlerischen Austauschs im Garten zu beginnen. Eine weitere Gelegenheit, Künstler in Residenz und Projekte, die in der Region Aix-Marseille entwickelt wurden, miteinander zu verbinden und eine Einladung zum Feiern.

