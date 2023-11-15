MY WAY 109 Avenue Du Petit Barthélémy Aix-en-Provence, 15 novembre 2023, Aix-en-Provence.

Aix-en-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

Un partage des outils de reprise dont Maud Pizon s’est saisie afin de travailler de la manière la plus libre et joueuse possible sur plusieurs versions d’un même solo, en prenant en compte et en acceptant tous les choix d’interprétation..

2023-11-15 fin : 2023-11-15 . .

109 Avenue Du Petit Barthélémy 3 bis f

Aix-en-Provence 13617 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Maud Pizon took advantage of this sharing of cover tools to work as freely and playfully as possible on several versions of the same solo, taking into account and accepting all interpretive choices.

Maud Pizon ha aprovechado esta puesta en común de las herramientas de grabación para trabajar de la forma más libre y lúdica posible en varias versiones de un mismo solo, teniendo en cuenta y aceptando todas las opciones interpretativas.

Maud Pizon hat die Werkzeuge der Wiederaufnahme geteilt, um so frei und spielerisch wie möglich an mehreren Versionen desselben Solos zu arbeiten und dabei alle Interpretationsmöglichkeiten zu berücksichtigen und zu akzeptieren.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence