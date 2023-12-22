Apéro blind test – Café le 109 108 Rue Léon Jouhaux Fumel
Catégories d’Évènement:
Apéro blind test – Café le 109 108 Rue Léon Jouhaux Fumel, 22 décembre 2023, Fumel.
Fumel,Lot-et-Garonne
Apéro blind test animé par Dr SEB.
Venez tester vos connaissances musicales et passez un moment bien rigolo et festif !.
2023-12-22 fin : 2023-12-22 . .
108 Rue Léon Jouhaux café le 109
Fumel 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Blind test aperitif hosted by Dr SEB.
Come test your musical knowledge and have a fun and festive time!
Apéro blind test organizado por Dr SEB.
Ven a poner a prueba tus conocimientos musicales y pasa un rato divertido y festivo
Apero Blind Test unter der Leitung von Dr. SEB.
Testen Sie Ihr musikalisches Wissen und verbringen Sie einen lustigen und festlichen Moment!
Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par OT Fumel – Vallée du Lot