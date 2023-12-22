Apéro blind test – Café le 109 108 Rue Léon Jouhaux Fumel, 22 décembre 2023, Fumel.

Fumel,Lot-et-Garonne

Apéro blind test animé par Dr SEB.

Venez tester vos connaissances musicales et passez un moment bien rigolo et festif !.

2023-12-22 fin : 2023-12-22 . .

108 Rue Léon Jouhaux café le 109

Fumel 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Blind test aperitif hosted by Dr SEB.

Come test your musical knowledge and have a fun and festive time!

Apéro blind test organizado por Dr SEB.

Ven a poner a prueba tus conocimientos musicales y pasa un rato divertido y festivo

Apero Blind Test unter der Leitung von Dr. SEB.

Testen Sie Ihr musikalisches Wissen und verbringen Sie einen lustigen und festlichen Moment!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par OT Fumel – Vallée du Lot