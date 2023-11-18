Apéro théâtre d’impro – Café le 109 108 Rue Léon Jouhaux Fumel
108 Rue Léon Jouhaux
Fumel, 47500
Fumel,Lot-et-Garonne
Apéro théâtre d’improvisation avec les truffes d’Olt..
108 Rue Léon Jouhaux
Fumel 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Improvisation theater aperitif with Olt truffles.
Aperitivo teatral improvisado con las trufas Olt.
Apéro Improvisationstheater mit den Trüffeln von Olt.
