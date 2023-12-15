Danse : Stories 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime, 15 décembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Pour sa première création originale, Romain Rachline Borgeaud a placé Stories sous le signe de la comédie musicale, celle qui fit les beaux jours du cinéma hollywoodien, avec succession de tableaux millimétrés, univers rétro, jeux d’acteurs et claquettes..

107 route du Plan de la Tour Carré Léon Gaumont

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



For his first original production, Romain Rachline Borgeaud has created Stories in the style of a musical comedy, one of the heyday’s of Hollywood cinema, with a succession of meticulous tableaux, a retro universe, acting and tap dancing. The show is set to music by this multi-talented artist, with a frenzied rhythm, frenzied tableaux, daring set design and slam poetry.



Cinema within cinema, theatre within theatre and now film within comedy – that’s the challenge taken up by the RB Dance Company, directed by Romain Rachline Borgeaud. In turn immersed in realistic sets, the dancer-actors unfold the plot camera-shouldered: Icare, a young actor whose films are a great success, is subjected to the oppressive influence of his director.



After an argument, he finds himself trapped in the film that binds him to the director. You don’t need a subtitle to understand what’s at stake in the play, the tug of war between its hero and the forces that assail, confront and overwhelm him. Stories is in the tradition of theatrical ballet, reinvented to reflect the resolutely urban sounds and sophisticated aesthetic of the piece.



Clockwork precision, syncopated dance steps, tap dancing and piano notes all come together in unison in highly suggestive ensemble movements.

Para su primera obra original, Romain Rachline Borgeaud ha creado Historias a modo de comedia musical, uno de los grandes éxitos del cine de Hollywood, con una sucesión de cuadros minuciosamente elaborados, un universo retro, interpretación y claqué.

Für seine erste eigene Kreation hat Romain Rachline Borgeaud Stories unter das Zeichen des Musicals gestellt, das die Tage des Hollywood-Kinos geprägt hat, mit einer Folge von millimetergenauen Bildern, Retro-Universum, Schauspielern und Stepptanz.

