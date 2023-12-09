Théâtre : L’embarras du choix 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime, 9 décembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Écrite, mise en scène et interprétée par Sébastien Azzopardi, L’Embarras du choix est une comédie interactive dont l’épilogue dépend du bon vouloir du public !.

107 route du Plan de la Tour Carré Léon Gaumont

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Written, directed and performed by Sébastien Azzopardi, L’Embarras du choix is an interactive comedy whose epilogue depends on the audience’s goodwill!



It’s an original and enjoyable formula that puts the hero’s fate in his own hands, against all odds. As each performance is different, there’s nothing to stop the audience returning to write a new script. Isn’t that great?



On his thirty-fifth birthday, Max realises that he has missed out on his life. Paralysed by the thought of making the wrong choices, he relies totally on the opinions of the audience, who intervene more than ten times during the show to influence his future, his love life, his work, his friendships and family relationships, and so on.



It’s an ingenious process that renews the genre of comedy, which is more whirling than ever in its rhythm and surprise effects, in its humour and interpretation. Not to mention the use of mapping to instantly change the ingenious sets, locations and furniture. The story moves along at a brisk pace despite unexpected changes of direction, thanks to the improvisational talent of Sébastien Azzopardi, who always finds a way to land on his feet. What a challenge!

Escrita, dirigida e interpretada por Sébastien Azzopardi, L’Embarras du choix es una comedia interactiva cuyo epílogo depende de la buena voluntad del público

L’Embarras du choix ist eine interaktive Komödie, die von Sébastien Azzopardi geschrieben, inszeniert und aufgeführt wurde und deren Ausgang vom Wohlwollen des Publikums abhängt!

