Danse : Casse-Noisette 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime, 2 décembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

La Flamboyante Blanca Li est passée maitre dans l’art de créer la surprise. Évènements, cinéma, mode, publicité, tout passionne la chorégraphe espagnole que rien ne semble arrêter..

2023-12-02 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-02 . .

107 route du Plan de la Tour Carré Léon Gaumont

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



The flamboyant Blanca Li is a master in the art of creating surprises. Events, cinema, fashion, advertising – the Spanish choreographer is passionate about everything, and nothing seems to stop her. Not even the illustrious Nutcracker, E.T.A. Hoffmann’s fantastic story immortalised by Nureyev. In her hands, the ballet looks like a cartoon on springs!



Blanca Li imposes her style, a cross between hip hop (with its robotic and segmented tendencies), popping, music-hall revues and contemporary dance, in a version that gives pride of place to entertainment. After all, aren’t we in the land of toys, one evening around a lit Christmas tree, with a young Clara asleep dreaming of a Prince Charming as handsome as her wooden nutcracker? Based on the tale and emblematic extracts from the music of Tchaı̈kovski, interwoven with rap, salsa and groovy sounds, the show is a concentrate of pure energy carried by incandescent dancers.



There are no tutus or pirouettes here, just urban dance, roller skates and even acrobatic bicycles! This is hardly surprising, given Blanca Li’s talent for choreographic and musical cross-fertilisation, and the Nutcracker is a wonderful, euphoric playground for her.

La extravagante Blanca Li es una maestra en el arte de crear sorpresas. Eventos, cine, moda, publicidad… a la coreógrafa española le apasiona todo, y nada parece detenerla.

Die flamboyante Blanca Li ist eine Meisterin der Überraschung. Ob Events, Kino, Mode oder Werbung – die spanische Choreographin ist immer auf der Suche nach neuen Ideen.

