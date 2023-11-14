Humour : Philippe Lellouche 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime, 14 novembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Seul en scène pour la première fois, retrouvez Philippe Lellouche dans un rapport intime avec le public..

107 route du Plan de la Tour Carré Léon Gaumont

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Philippe Lellouche takes to the stage alone for the first time in an intimate encounter with the audience.



A funny, heart-warming show of happy nostalgia in which he shares his childhood memories, his love affairs and, of course, his neuroses with self-mockery. After 15 triumphant years in the theatre, Philippe Lellouche takes you back in time with « Stand Alone ».



It’s a moment of self-assured happiness that we all need.

