Humour : Philippe Lellouche 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime, 14 novembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.
Sainte-Maxime,Var
Seul en scène pour la première fois, retrouvez Philippe Lellouche dans un rapport intime avec le public..
2023-11-14 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-14 . EUR.
107 route du Plan de la Tour Carré Léon Gaumont
Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
Philippe Lellouche takes to the stage alone for the first time in an intimate encounter with the audience.
A funny, heart-warming show of happy nostalgia in which he shares his childhood memories, his love affairs and, of course, his neuroses with self-mockery. After 15 triumphant years in the theatre, Philippe Lellouche takes you back in time with « Stand Alone ».
It’s a moment of self-assured happiness that we all need.
Actuando solo por primera vez, Philippe Lellouche se acerca a su público.
Erleben Sie Philippe Lellouche zum ersten Mal allein in einer intimen Beziehung mit dem Publikum.
