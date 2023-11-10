Théâtre : Demain la revanche 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime, 10 novembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Le metteur en scène Ladislas Chollat réunit Gaspard Proust, Jean-Luc Moreau et Brigitte Catillon dans une comédie grinçante et absurde signée de l’auteur moliérisé Sébastien Thiery..

107 route du Plan de la Tour Carré Léon Gaumont

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Director Ladislas Chollat reunites Gaspard Proust, Jean-Luc Moreau and Brigitte Catillon in a gritty, absurdist comedy by Moliérisé playwright Sébastien Thiery. It’s the story of a family score-settling in which everyone manipulates everyone else: the prodigal son and his increasingly confused and guilt-ridden parents!



For his theatrical debut, Slovenian-Swiss comedian and columnist Gaspard Proust slips into the clothes of a clueless forty-something with amnesia who turns up one night at his parents’ house to settle the score! It’s a made-up role, tailor-made for him by Sébastien Thiery, whose world and acidic dialogue he appreciates, and which evokes a certain familiarity with his personal life… Alongside him are two seasoned actors in the roles of parents who are stunned, incredulous, and who have to face their son’s litany of reproaches.



The whole spectrum of child-parent relationships – unspoken words, failures, powerlessness, misunderstandings – is sifted through by this « playwright who has studied Pinter and Ionesco, Strindberg and Topor ». We laugh, of course; we tense up a little, sometimes; we question our own family relationship, or not…



And we investigate: who is Matthieu? What does he want? Has he really forgotten everything about his past?

El director Ladislas Chollat reúne a Gaspard Proust, Jean-Luc Moreau y Brigitte Catillon en una comedia descarnada y absurda escrita por el dramaturgo de Moliérisé Sébastien Thiery.

Der Regisseur Ladislas Chollat vereint Gaspard Proust, Jean-Luc Moreau und Brigitte Catillon in einer grinsenden und absurden Komödie aus der Feder des moliérisierten Autors Sébastien Thiery.

