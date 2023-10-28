Danse : Third Practice 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime, 28 octobre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Le chorégraphe finlandais Tero Saarinen, accompagné par l’Helsinki Baroque Orchestra, fait frissonner dans l’air les madrigaux de Monteverdi et la virtuosité sensuelle de ses interprètes nimbés de lumière..

2023-10-28 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-28 . EUR.

107 route du Plan de la Tour Carré Léon Gaumont

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Finnish choreographer Tero Saarinen, accompanied by the Helsinki Baroque Orchestra, makes Monteverdi’s madrigals and the sensual virtuosity of his performers shimmer in the air.



In the manner of the Mannerist paintings of 16th and 17th century Italy… All brought to life by the sound creation of sound designer Marco Melchior. Great art from an incandescent performer!



A baroque wind blows through Third Practice, bright and bewitching. In an ingenious set-up that is both deep and light, real bodies and virtual projections play on our perception, while behind long transparent veils the presence of the musicians, tenor Topi Lehtipuu and soprano Nuria Rial cast a further spell of confusion…



The sophistication of the stage is matched by the ambitious choreography of Tero Saarinen, Carolyn Carlson’s partner in crime, who rediscovers the values of the Renaissance and makes them resonate with relevance. Holograms, veils with moving arabesques, black costumes, elegant movement: everything gives the piece a preciousness that echoes Monteverdi’s score.



The masterful use of light and shadow magnifies the faces and bodies of the performers, heightening the dramatic tension. Voice, music, dance and design merge in a strikingly contemporary way: everything is virtuosity.



Tero Saarinen Company / Helsinki Baroque Orchestra

El coreógrafo finlandés Tero Saarinen, acompañado por la Orquesta Barroca de Helsinki, da vida a los madrigales de Monteverdi y al sensual virtuosismo de sus intérpretes, salpicados de luz.

Der finnische Choreograph Tero Saarinen, begleitet vom Helsinki Baroque Orchestra, lässt Monteverdis Madrigale und die sinnliche Virtuosität seiner in Licht gehüllten Darsteller in der Luft kribbeln.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-28 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime