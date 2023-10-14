Théâtre : Un président ne devrait pas dire ça 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime, 14 octobre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

En 2016 Gérard Davet et Fabrice Lhomme publiaient « Un président ne devrait jamais dire ça » écrit à partir de 61 entrevues avec François Hollande..

In 2016 Gérard Davet and Fabrice Lhomme published Un président ne devrait jamais dire ça, based on 61 interviews with François Hollande. A plunge into the heart of power, investigation and the manufacture of information whose tsunami effect does not weaken in the theatrical adaptation. A media-political telescope with Thibault de Montalembert as a seasoned journalist!



It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the state secrets that come to the surface. The result of a lengthy investigation, the book opens the doors of the Elysée Palace to « enter the mind of a sitting President of the Republic ». Never before seen!



From confessions to well-rehearsed speeches, political discourse is set free… and Thibault de Montalembert is there to collect it, playing the two journalists from Le Monde.



It’s a new role for this actor, well-versed in the theatre and thrust into the limelight after the success of Dominique Besnehard’s television series Cent pour cent.



To convey the growing loneliness of presidential power and dismantle the workings of the journalistic machine, other theatrical voices join his own: those of Scali Delpeyrat, Héléène Babu and Lison Daniel, who resonate in the hushed shadow of the Republic’s golds. Charles Templon has staged these duels without caricature or sycophancy.

