Journées Européennes du Patrimoine : visite commentée du collège des Jésuites au Gambetta, un patrimoine toujours vivant 105 rue Wilson Cahors, 17 septembre 2023, Cahors.

Cahors,Lot

Évocation des jeunes années de Gambetta dans sa famille et au lycée impérial de Cahors, accompagnée d’airs lyriques, de chants d’opéra et du bel canto italien, sur des musiques de Fauré, Gounod, Debussy, Offenbach, Bellini, Cardillo, Leoncavallo…

Ancien collège des Jésuites du XVIIe siècle : histoire, architecture, peinture monumentale et mobilier, chapelle et clocher. Cabinet de physique, bâtiment du XIXe siècle construits sur l’emplacement du couvent des Cordeliers (XIVe et XVIIe siècles) construction XXIe siècle. [Source: Ministère de la Culture].

2023-09-17 15:00:00 fin : 2023-09-17 16:15:00. EUR.

105 rue Wilson Collège Gambetta

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie



An evocation of Gambetta’s early years in his family and at the Imperial High School in Cahors, accompanied by lyrical arias, opera songs and Italian bel canto, with music by Fauré, Gounod, Debussy, Offenbach, Bellini, Cardillo, Leoncavallo…

Former Jesuit College of the 17th century: history, architecture, monumental paintings and furniture, chapel and bell tower. Cabinet of Physics, nineteenth century building built on the site of the convent of Cordeliers (fourteenth and seventeenth centuries) construction twenty-first century. [Source: Ministry of Culture]

Una evocación de los primeros años de Gambetta con su familia y en el liceo imperial de Cahors, acompañada de arias líricas, canciones de ópera y bel canto italiano, con música de Fauré, Gounod, Debussy, Offenbach, Bellini, Cardillo, Leoncavallo…

Antiguo colegio jesuita del siglo XVII: historia, arquitectura, pinturas y mobiliario monumental, capilla y campanario. Cabinet de physique, edificio del siglo XIX construido en el emplazamiento del convento de los Cordeliers (siglos XIV y XVII), construcción del siglo XXI. [Fuente: Ministerio de Cultura.]

Erinnerung an Gambettas junge Jahre bei seiner Familie und am kaiserlichen Gymnasium in Cahors, begleitet von lyrischen Arien, Opernliedern und dem italienischen Belcanto, mit Musik von Fauré, Gounod, Debussy, Offenbach, Bellini, Cardillo, Leoncavallo…

Ehemaliges Jesuitenkolleg aus dem 17. Jahrhundert: Geschichte, Architektur, Monumentalmalerei und Mobiliar, Kapelle und Glockenturm. Jahrhundert, die auf dem Gelände des Cordeliers-Klosters (14. und 17. Jahrhundert) errichtet wurden, Bau XXI. [Quelle: Ministerium für Kultur)

Mise à jour le 2023-09-12 par OT Cahors – Vallée du Lot