BRUNCH’N’ROLL avec WINDER DUO 105 Rue Pierre Magne Périgueux, 24 septembre 2023, Périgueux.

Périgueux,Dordogne

Brunch dominical avec…

WINDER DUO (Trip-rock)

Le duo se singularise par son approche atypique du Post-Punk et du Trip-hop. Il revendique des influences telles que Siouxsie, B52’S, Massiv Attack, The Kills, Nin Inch Nails. Rachel et Fredd débordent d’une énergie communicative où se mêlent deux guitares cisaillantes et vénéneuses, deux voix mélodieuses et entêtantes, sur des rythmes syncopés.

+ DJ RAF DIY (Limoges)

Raf, disquaire bénévole, passionnée et indépendant chez Undersounds à Limoges sera aux platines pour nous faire groover aux sons de sa sélection garage cool, 60’s, power pop post punk, new wave…

+ EXPO > BOB COUGAR (Périgueux).

2023-09-24 fin : 2023-09-24 15:00:00. .

105 Rue Pierre Magne BAM Brasserie Artisanale

Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Sunday brunch with…

WINDER DUO (Trip-rock)

This duo stands out for its atypical approach to Post-Punk and Trip-hop. Their influences include Siouxsie, B52’S, Massiv Attack, The Kills and Nin Inch Nails. Rachel and Fredd’s infectious energy blends two shearing, venomous guitars, two melodious, heady vocals and syncopated rhythms.

+ DJ RAF DIY (Limoges)

Raf, a passionate volunteer freelance record dealer at Undersounds in Limoges, will be at the turntables to get us grooving to the sounds of her selection of garage cool, 60’s, power pop post punk, new wave…

+ EXPO > BOB COUGAR (Périgueux)

Brunch dominical con…

WINDER DUO (Trip-rock)

Este dúo destaca por su enfoque atípico del post-punk y el trip-hop. Sus influencias incluyen a Siouxsie, B52’S, Massiv Attack, The Kills y Nin Inch Nails. Rachel y Fredd rebosan energía contagiosa, combinando dos guitarras cortantes y venenosas y dos voces melodiosas y embriagadoras sobre ritmos sincopados.

+ DJ RAF DIY (Limoges)

Raf, una apasionada vendedora de discos voluntaria e independiente de Undersounds en Limoges, estará a los platos para hacernos vibrar con su selección de garage, 60s, post-punk power pop y new wave…

+ EXPO > BOB COUGAR (Périgueux)

Sonntagsbrunch mit…

WINDER DUO (Trip-Rock)

Das Duo zeichnet sich durch seine atypische Herangehensweise an Post-Punk und Trip-Hop aus. Es bekennt sich zu Einflüssen wie Siouxsie, B52’S, Massiv Attack, The Kills und Nin Inch Nails. Rachel und Fredd strotzen vor ansteckender Energie, in der sich zwei scherenschnittartige und giftige Gitarren, zwei melodische und störrische Stimmen zu synkopierten Rhythmen vereinen.

+ DJ RAF DIY (Limoges)

Raf, ehrenamtlicher, leidenschaftlicher und unabhängiger Plattenhändler bei Undersounds in Limoges, wird an den Plattentellern stehen und uns zu den Klängen seiner Auswahl an coolen Garagen, 60’s, Power Pop Post Punk, New Wave… grooven lassen.

+ EXPO > BOB COUGAR (Périgueux)

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OT Communal de Périgueux