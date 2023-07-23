Rencontre sur la photographie humaniste avec Fabian Da Costa 105 Impasse des Tisserands Saint-Jean-en-Royans, 23 juillet 2023, Saint-Jean-en-Royans.

Saint-Jean-en-Royans,Drôme

Une rencontre avec Fabian Da Costa, photographe professionnel, qui a suivi le chantier de L »artsolite pendant 3 ans.

2023-07-23 15:30:00 fin : 2023-07-23 17:00:00. .

105 Impasse des Tisserands L »artsolite

Saint-Jean-en-Royans 26190 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



A meeting with Fabian Da Costa, professional photographer, who followed the L’artsolite construction site for 3 years

Encuentro con Fabian Da Costa, fotógrafo profesional, que ha seguido las obras de L »artsolite durante 3 años

Ein Treffen mit Fabian Da Costa, einem professionellen Fotografen, der die Baustelle von L »artsolite drei Jahre lang begleitet hat

