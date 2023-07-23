Rencontre sur la photographie humaniste avec Fabian Da Costa 105 Impasse des Tisserands Saint-Jean-en-Royans
Une rencontre avec Fabian Da Costa, photographe professionnel, qui a suivi le chantier de L »artsolite pendant 3 ans.
2023-07-23 15:30:00 fin : 2023-07-23 17:00:00. .
105 Impasse des Tisserands L »artsolite
Saint-Jean-en-Royans 26190 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
A meeting with Fabian Da Costa, professional photographer, who followed the L’artsolite construction site for 3 years
Encuentro con Fabian Da Costa, fotógrafo profesional, que ha seguido las obras de L »artsolite durante 3 años
Ein Treffen mit Fabian Da Costa, einem professionellen Fotografen, der die Baustelle von L »artsolite drei Jahre lang begleitet hat
