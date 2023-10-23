HALLOWEEN À LA PISCINE ! – PISCINE MURIEL-HERMINE 105 Grand’Rue Servian, 23 octobre 2023, Servian.

Servian,Hérault

Eh oui, Halloween se fête aussi à la piscine ! Tous les jours pendant une semaine, venez participer à la chasse aux trésors en tentant de trouver le nombre d’objets cachés dans la piscine. Bien entendu, il y aura une récompense à la clé..

2023-10-23 fin : 2023-11-03 . .

105 Grand’Rue

Servian 34290 Hérault Occitanie



Yes, Halloween is also celebrated at the pool! Every day for a week, come and take part in the treasure hunt, as you try to find the number of objects hidden in the pool. And, of course, there’s a reward at the end.

¡Sí, Halloween también se celebra en la piscina! Todos los días durante una semana, ven a participar en la búsqueda del tesoro e intenta encontrar todos los objetos que puedas en la piscina. Y, por supuesto, al final habrá una recompensa.

Ja, Halloween wird auch im Schwimmbad gefeiert! Nehmen Sie eine Woche lang jeden Tag an der Schatzsuche teil und versuchen Sie, so viele Gegenstände wie möglich zu finden, die im Pool versteckt sind. Natürlich gibt es auch eine Belohnung.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE