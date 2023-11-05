Chapitre biennal de l’Olivado 1022 quai Léon Condroyer Sainte-Maxime, 5 novembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Le dimanche 5 novembre, la Confrérie de l’Olivado présente son prestigieux Chapitre Biennal de l’Olivado de Provence (Connetablie du Var)..

2023-11-05 09:30:00 fin : 2023-11-05 . .

1022 quai Léon Condroyer Capitainerie

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



On Sunday 5 November, the Confrérie de l’Olivado presents its prestigious Biennial Chapter of the Olivado de Provence (Connetablie du Var). This not-to-be-missed event celebrates the rich traditions of Provence. The festivities kick off at 9.30am with an inviting breakfast at the Capitainerie. From 10.15am to 11.30am, a picturesque parade will take members of the Lei Magnoti, the Fifres et Tambours clique and the Confrérie de l’Olivado from the Capitainerie to the church and then into the town centre. At 11.30am, an aperitif will be served on the Admiral’s esplanade. Join us on Sunday 5 November from 9.30am in the town centre for a day rich in tradition and conviviality.

El domingo 5 de noviembre, la Confrérie de l’Olivado presenta su prestigioso Capítulo Bienal del Olivado de Provenza (Connetablie du Var).

Am Sonntag, den 5. November, präsentiert die Olivado-Bruderschaft ihr prestigeträchtiges, alle zwei Jahre stattfindendes Kapitel des Olivado de Provence (Connetablie du Var).

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime