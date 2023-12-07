Rencontre avec le distillateur 1001 commerces Albon, 4 décembre 2023, Albon.

Albon,Drôme

Venez rencontrer le distillateur Corentin Rignol pour des explications sur son tout nouveau projet et ses produits*.

* L’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la santé..

1001 commerces

Albon 26140 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Come and meet distiller Corentin Rignol for explanations of his brand new project and products*.

* Alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health.

Venga a conocer al destilador Corentin Rignol y descubra su nuevo proyecto y sus productos*.

* El abuso del alcohol es peligroso para la salud.

Treffen Sie den Destillateur Corentin Rignol für Erläuterungen zu seinem brandneuen Projekt und seinen Produkten*.

* Der Missbrauch von Alkohol ist gesundheitsschädlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-01 par Office de Tourisme Porte de DrômArdèche