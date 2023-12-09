Animations du téléthon 100 Rue du Moulin Cany-Barville, 9 décembre 2023, Cany-Barville.

Cany-Barville,Seine-Maritime

Programme du Téléthon 2023 :

Baptêmes en Alpines, de 10h30 à 12h et 14h à 16h30.

RDV place Robert Gabel.

Tarif 6€ incluant une photo souvenir (bénéfices intégralement reversés au téléthon).

Cany-Barville 76450 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Telethon 2023 program:

Baptisms in Alpines, from 10:30am to 12pm and 2pm to 4:30pm.

RDV place Robert Gabel.

Price 6? including a souvenir photo (profits donated in full to the telethon)

Programa Teletón 2023 :

Bautizos en Alpines, de 10h30 a 12h00 y de 14h00 a 16h30.

RDV lugar Robert Gabel.

Precio 6? incluyendo una foto de recuerdo (todos los beneficios donados al telemaratón)

Programm für den Telethon 2023 :

Taufen in einem Alpine, von 10:30 bis 12:00 Uhr und 14:00 bis 16:30 Uhr.

Treffpunkt: Place Robert Gabel.

Preis 6? inklusive eines Erinnerungsfotos (die Einnahmen gehen vollständig an den Telethon)

