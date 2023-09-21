PRINCIPES DE L’AYURVEDA – AIDE AU DIAGNOSTIC ET SUGGESTION DE TRAITEMENTS 100 rue du jardin-botanique Villers-lès-Nancy, 21 septembre 2023, Villers-lès-Nancy.

Villers-lès-Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Conférence du Docteur Michel Remigy et de Jean-Bernard Remigy, kinésithérapeute et osthéopathe,

Apports des soins en ayurveda et notion de discipline de l’individu : échanges avec le public.

Entrée libre dans la limite des places disponibles.. Tout public

Jeudi 2023-09-21 14:30:00 fin : 2023-09-21 . 0 EUR.

100 rue du jardin-botanique

Villers-lès-Nancy 54600 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Lecture by Doctor Michel Remigy and Jean-Bernard Remigy, physiotherapist and osteopath,

The benefits of ayurvedic treatments and the notion of individual discipline: exchanges with the audience.

Admission free, subject to availability.

Conferencia del Dr. Michel Remigy y Jean-Bernard Remigy, fisioterapeuta y osteópata,

Los beneficios de los tratamientos ayurvédicos y la noción de disciplina individual: debates con el público.

Entrada gratuita, según disponibilidad.

Vortrag von Dr. Michel Remigy und Jean-Bernard Remigy, Physiotherapeut und Osteopath,

Der Beitrag der Ayurveda-Behandlungen und der Begriff der Disziplin des Individuums: Austausch mit dem Publikum.

Freier Eintritt im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par DESTINATION NANCY