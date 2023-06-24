Concert JUJE & Plancha 100 Impasse de la tuilerie, 24 juin 2023, Laveyron.

Laveyron,Drôme

4 ans déjà ! Pour nos quatre ans, c’est JUJE qui (re)vient au Cheers ! Ils étaient là pour inaugurer notre ouverture en juin 2019. Il reviennent donc, comme un symbole, pour arroser ça. Côté cuisine, ça sera une soirée 100% Plancha..

2023-06-24 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-24 00:00:00. .

100 Impasse de la tuilerie Cheers !

Laveyron 26240 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



4 years already! For our four year anniversary, it’s JUJE who (re)comes to Cheers! They were there to inaugurate our opening in June 2019. They are coming back, as a symbol, to celebrate. On the kitchen side, it will be a 100% Plancha evening.

¡4 años ya! Para nuestro cuarto aniversario, ¡JUJE (re)viene a Cheers! Estuvieron allí para inaugurar nuestra apertura en junio de 2019. Vuelven, como símbolo, para celebrarlo. Por el lado de la cocina, será una noche 100% Plancha.

schon vier Jahre alt! Zu unserem vierjährigen Jubiläum kommt JUJE (wieder) ins Cheers! Sie waren da, um unsere Eröffnung im Juni 2019 einzuweihen. Sie kommen also als Symbol zurück, um das Ganze zu begießen. Was die Küche angeht, wird es ein Abend mit 100% Plancha.

