Fête de la science 10 rue Woglers Betschdorf, 7 octobre 2023, Betschdorf.

Betschdorf,Bas-Rhin

[FETE DE LA SCIENCE] Venez découvrir les animations proposées par l’association Nature’lich..

2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

10 rue Woglers

Betschdorf 67660 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



[FETE DE LA SCIENCE] Come and discover the activities offered by the Nature’lich association.

[FETE DE LA SCIENCE] Venga a descubrir las actividades organizadas por la asociación Nature’lich.

[FETE DE LA SCIENCE] Kommen Sie und entdecken Sie die von der Vereinigung Nature’lich angebotenen Animationen.

