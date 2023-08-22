Balade en forêt 10 Rue Pierre Loti Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains, 22 août 2023, Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains.

Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains,Landes

Promenons nous dans les bois à la découverte de ses habitants et de ses traditions. Apprenons la flore et la faune locale. Découvrons l’histoire méconnue de cette sylviculture.

Sur réservation.

2023-08-22 fin : 2023-08-22 18:00:00. EUR.

10 Rue Pierre Loti

Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains 40480 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Let’s take a walk in the woods to discover its inhabitants and traditions. Let’s learn about the local flora and fauna. Let’s discover the unknown history of this forestry.

On reservation

Demos un paseo por el bosque para descubrir sus habitantes y tradiciones. Conozca la flora y la fauna locales. Descubra la historia poco conocida de este bosque.

Con reserva previa

Machen wir einen Spaziergang durch die Wälder und entdecken wir die Bewohner und ihre Traditionen. Lernen wir die lokale Flora und Fauna kennen. Entdecken wir die unbekannte Geschichte dieser Forstwirtschaft.

Auf Reservierung

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OTI LAS