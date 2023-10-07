NORDULH 10 rue N-D du Vœu Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, 7 octobre 2023, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin,Manche

DESSIN, PEINTURE, SCULPTURE en N et B

Une grande fresque éclatée où s’affrontent chiens et crabes.10 illustrations imaginées.

Plus tatouage traditionnel les 07 et 08 octobre.

Plus rap le vendredi 13 octobre à 19h.

OUVERT TOUS LES JOURS.

Vendredi 2023-10-07 14:30:00 fin : 2023-10-20 19:00:00. .

10 rue N-D du Vœu cherbourg

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50100 Manche Normandie



DRAWING, PAINTING, SCULPTURE in B&W

A large, exploded fresco in which dogs and crabs clash.10 imagined illustrations.

Plus traditional tattooing on October 07 and 08.

Plus rap on Friday, October 13 at 7pm.

OPEN EVERY DAY

DIBUJO, PINTURA, ESCULTURA en B/N

Un gran fresco explotado donde se enfrentan perros y cangrejos.10 ilustraciones imaginadas.

Tatuaje tradicional los días 7 y 8 de octubre.

Y rap el viernes 13 de octubre a las 19.00 h.

ABIERTO TODOS LOS DÍAS

ZEICHNUNG, MALEREI, SKULPTUR in S und B

Ein großes, zersplittertes Fresko, in dem Hunde und Krabben gegeneinander antreten.10 imaginierte Illustrationen.

Plus traditionelle Tätowierung am 07. und 08. Oktober.

Plus Rap am Freitag, den 13. Oktober um 19 Uhr.

TÄGLICH GEÖFFNET

Mise à jour le 2023-10-09 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche