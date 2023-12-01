Exposition Noël 10 Rue Emmanuelle Taurel La Ciotat, 1 décembre 2023, La Ciotat.

La Ciotat,Bouches-du-Rhône

Aurélie Romano vous propose une exposition autour de noël; idées cadeaux, artisanat d’art et sculpture dorée..

2023-12-01 fin : 2023-12-23 . .

10 Rue Emmanuelle Taurel Atelier d’Art Aurélie Romano

La Ciotat 13600 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Aurélie Romano presents a Christmas exhibition featuring gift ideas, arts and crafts and gilded sculpture.

Aurélie Romano presenta una exposición navideña con ideas para regalos, artesanía y escultura dorada.

Aurélie Romano bietet Ihnen eine Ausstellung rund um Weihnachten; Geschenkideen, Kunsthandwerk und vergoldete Skulpturen.

