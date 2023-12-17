MARCHÉ ARTISANAL ET SAVEURS DE NOËL 10 rue des Hauts Fossés Bayon, 17 décembre 2023, Bayon.

Bayon,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Venez découvrir le marché de Noël de Bayon! Au programme: artisanat, ambiance festive et dégustation d’huîtres…

Entrée libre.

Informations au 03 83 72 51 52. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-17 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

10 rue des Hauts Fossés Centre Culturel Henry Gaudel

Bayon 54290 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Come and discover Bayon’s Christmas market! On the program: crafts, festive atmosphere and oyster tasting…

Free admission.

Information on 03 83 72 51 52

¡Venga a descubrir el mercado navideño de Bayón! En el programa: artesanía, ambiente festivo y degustación de ostras…

Entrada gratuita.

Información en el 03 83 72 51 52

Besuchen Sie den Weihnachtsmarkt in Bayon! Auf dem Programm stehen Kunsthandwerk, festliche Stimmung und Austernverkostung…

Der Eintritt ist frei.

Informationen unter 03 83 72 51 52

Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS