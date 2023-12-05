EXPOSITION – LES BOULES DE NOËL DE MEISENTHAL 10 rue des écoles Petit-Réderching
Petit-Réderching,Moselle
Une exposition du Centre international d’Art Verrier qui met en valeur le patrimoine culturel et industriel local.
De la légende de la boule de Noël à l’aventure industrielle.. Tout public
Vendredi 2023-12-05 fin : 2023-12-15 . 0 EUR.
10 rue des écoles
Petit-Réderching 57410 Moselle Grand Est
An exhibition by the Centre international d’Art Verrier, highlighting local cultural and industrial heritage.
From the legend of the Christmas bauble to the industrial adventure.
Una exposición del Centre international d’Art Verrier, que muestra el patrimonio cultural e industrial local.
De la leyenda de la bola de Navidad a la aventura industrial.
Eine Ausstellung des Centre international d’Art Verrier, die das lokale kulturelle und industrielle Erbe hervorhebt.
Von der Legende der Weihnachtskugel bis zum industriellen Abenteuer.
