ATELIER MANGA 10 Rue de l’Église Cabrières, 9 décembre 2023, Cabrières.

Cabrières,Hérault

Deviens mangaka d’un jour ! Du scénario à la réalisation, le dessinateur et éditeur Jean-Christophe Lopez décortique toutes les étapes pour créer son manga : scénario, synopsis, storyboard, découpage, dessin et encrage.

L’atelier permet à chacun de réaliser une planche à partir d’un thème défini.

À partir de 8 ans.

Sur inscription – Gratuit..

2023-12-09 09:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 13:00:00. .

10 Rue de l’Église

Cabrières 34800 Hérault Occitanie



Become a mangaka for a day! From script to production, cartoonist and publisher Jean-Christophe Lopez explains all the stages involved in creating a manga: script, synopsis, storyboard, cutting, drawing and inking.

The workshop allows each participant to create a board based on a defined theme.

Ages 8 and up.

Registration required ? Free admission.

¡Conviértase en mangaka por un día! Del guión a la producción, el dibujante y editor Jean-Christophe Lopez explica todas las etapas de la creación de un manga: guión, sinopsis, storyboard, recorte, dibujo y entintado.

El taller ofrece a todos la posibilidad de crear un cómic a partir de un tema fijo.

A partir de 8 años.

Inscripción obligatoria Entrada gratuita.

Werde Mangaka für einen Tag! Vom Drehbuch bis zur Umsetzung erklärt der Zeichner und Herausgeber Jean-Christophe Lopez alle Schritte, um einen Manga zu kreieren: Drehbuch, Synopsis, Storyboard, Schneiden, Zeichnen und Einfärben.

Der Workshop ermöglicht es jedem, einen Bogen zu einem bestimmten Thema zu erstellen.

Ab 8 Jahren.

Nach Anmeldung ? Kostenlos.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS