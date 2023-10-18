CONCERT NJP – DANIEL ZIMMERMANN – EL6CTRIC 10 rue Baron Louis Nancy, 18 octobre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Daniel Zimmermann :

Incontournable tromboniste de la scène française, compagnon de route de Thomas de Pourquery, Nougaro, Manu Dibango, Tony Allen et tant d’autres, Daniel Zimmermann se lance pour son 3ème album dans une relecture très personnelle de l’œuvre de Serge Gainsbourg. Entre arrangements décalés et créations, sur scène, l’ensemble associe l’énergie brute d’un groupe de rock à la liberté fougueuse du jazz. Il multiplie les clins d’œil au maître Gainsbourg pour mieux s’en détourner. Les concerts sont beaux, ça vibre. On retrouve un esprit de malice et d’irrévérence dans chaque mélodie réinterprétée.

El6ctric :

Avec ses projets électriques, le jazmman Stéphane Escoms, pianiste et compositeur originaire de Saint-Dié des Vosges, ancre son propos dans un langage beaucoup plus contemporain, celui d’un jazz-rock d’une grande fluidité. A l’origine en trio en 2019, la formation du pianiste passe rapidement en quartet et revient aujourd’hui sous une forme en sextet pour présenter leur futur album en avant-première à NJP !

Porté par le duo de « chanteurs à cordes » – Escoms et Har Even (guitariste qui viendra également avec Claire Parsons en clôture) – Stéphane Escoms s’est entouré d’une rythmique « féline », Claire « Chookie » Jack à la basse électrique (leader de East Aces) et Franck Agulhon à la batterie qu’on ne présente plus. Pour cette nouvelle formule, il ajoute deux soufflants, le saxophoniste Franck Wolf également bien identifié des radars et le trompettiste allemand Christian Altehülshorst, déjà présents sur quelques morceaux du quartet.

Dans cette nouvelle formule en sextet, l’énergie et la qualité des thèmes qu’on connait à l’écriture de Stéphane Escoms seront nourries aussi d’une inspiration funk. Un air vivifiant aux mélodies entêtantes délicatement électriques !. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-10-18 20:00:00

10 rue Baron Louis

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Daniel Zimmermann:

A key trombonist on the French scene, and a fellow traveler with Thomas de Pourquery, Nougaro, Manu Dibango, Tony Allen and many others, Daniel Zimmermann embarks on his 3rd album with a highly personal reinterpretation of Serge Gainsbourg?s work. On stage, the ensemble combines the raw energy of a rock band with the fiery freedom of jazz. They multiply their nods to the master Gainsbourg, the better to turn away from him. The concerts are beautiful and vibrant. There’s a spirit of mischief and irreverence in every reinterpreted melody.

El6ctric :

With his electric projects, jazmman Stéphane Escoms, pianist and composer from Saint-Dié des Vosges, anchors his message in a much more contemporary language, that of fluid jazz-rock. Originally formed as a trio in 2019, the pianist?s group quickly evolved into a quartet, and now returns as a sextet to preview their forthcoming album at NJP!

Carried by the duo of « string singers » ? Escoms and Har Even (a guitarist who will also be joining Claire Parsons on closing night)? Stéphane Escoms is surrounded by a « feline » rhythm section, with Claire « Chookie » Jack on electric bass (leader of East Aces) and Franck Agulhon on drums, who needs no introduction. For this new formula, he adds two blowers, saxophonist Franck Wolf, also well identified on the radar, and German trumpeter Christian Altehülshorst, already present on some of the quartet?s tracks.

In this new sextet format, the energy and quality of Stéphane Escoms?s themes will also be nourished by funk inspiration. An invigorating tune with heady, delicately electric melodies!

Daniel Zimmermann

Daniel Zimmermann, uno de los trombonistas más destacados de la escena musical francesa, ha tocado con artistas de la talla de Thomas de Pourquery, Nougaro, Manu Dibango, Tony Allen, etc. En su tercer álbum, se embarca en una reinterpretación muy personal de la obra de Serge Gainsbourg. Su espectáculo en directo combina la cruda energía de una banda de rock con la ardiente libertad del jazz. Hacen innumerables guiños al maestro Gainsbourg. Los conciertos son hermosos y vibrantes. Hay un espíritu de picardía e irreverencia en cada melodía reinterpretada.

El6ctric :

Con sus proyectos eléctricos, el jazzista Stéphane Escoms, pianista y compositor de Saint-Dié des Vosges, ancla su enfoque en un lenguaje mucho más contemporáneo, el del jazz-rock fluido. ¡Originalmente un trío en 2019, el grupo del pianista se convirtió rápidamente en un cuarteto y ahora regresa como sexteto para adelantar su próximo álbum en NJP!

Liderado por el dúo de cantantes de cuerda ? Escoms y Har Even (guitarrista que también se unirá a Claire Parsons en el concierto de clausura)? Stéphane Escoms se ha rodeado de una sección rítmica « felina », Claire « Chookie » Jack al bajo eléctrico (líder de East Aces) y Franck Agulhon a la batería, que no necesita presentación. Para esta nueva formación, ha añadido dos sopladores, el saxofonista Franck Wolf, también fuera del radar, y el trompetista alemán Christian Altehülshorst, ya presente en algunos temas del cuarteto.

En este nuevo formato de sexteto, la energía y la calidad de los temas de Stéphane Escoms se nutrirán de una inspiración funk. ¡Una melodía vigorizante con melodías embriagadoras y delicadamente eléctricas!

Daniel Zimmermann :

Daniel Zimmermann, ein unumgänglicher Posaunist der französischen Szene und Weggefährte von Thomas de Pourquery, Nougaro, Manu Dibango, Tony Allen und vielen anderen, wagt sich auf seinem dritten Album an eine sehr persönliche Neuinterpretation des Werkes von Serge Gainsbourg. Das Ensemble verbindet die rohe Energie einer Rockband mit der feurigen Freiheit des Jazz, wobei die Arrangements und Kreationen auf der Bühne immer wieder verändert werden. Es verneigt sich vor dem Meister Gainsbourg, um sich besser von ihm abwenden zu können. Die Konzerte sind schön, es vibriert. Man findet in jeder neu interpretierten Melodie einen Geist der Bosheit und der Respektlosigkeit.

El6ctric :

Mit seinen elektrischen Projekten verankert der Jazzer Stéphane Escoms, Pianist und Komponist aus Saint-Dié des Vosges, sein Anliegen in einer viel zeitgenössischeren Sprache, nämlich in einem sehr fließenden Jazz-Rock. Ursprünglich als Trio im Jahr 2019 gestartet, wurde die Formation des Pianisten schnell zum Quartett und kehrt heute in Form eines Sextetts zurück, um ihr zukünftiges Album bei NJP erstmals vorzustellen!

Getragen von dem Duo der « Saitensänger » ? Escoms und Har Even (Gitarrist, der auch mit Claire Parsons zum Abschluss kommen wird)? Stéphane Escoms hat sich mit einer « katzenhaften » Rhythmusgruppe umgeben, Claire « Chookie » Jack am E-Bass (Bandleaderin von East Aces) und Franck Agulhon am Schlagzeug, den man nicht mehr vorstellen muss. In dieser neuen Formation fügt er zwei Bläser hinzu, den Saxophonisten Franck Wolf und den deutschen Trompeter Christian Altehülshorst, die bereits auf einigen Stücken des Quartetts zu hören waren.

In dieser neuen Sextett-Formation werden die Energie und die Qualität der Themen, die man von Stéphane Escoms’ Kompositionen kennt, auch von einer Funk-Inspiration genährt. Eine belebende Melodie mit einem Hauch von Elektrizität!

