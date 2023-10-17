CONCERT NJP – BECCA STEVENS TRIO – KHAM MESLIEN 10 rue Baron Louis Nancy, 17 octobre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Becca Stevens Trio :

Qu’elle évolue dans le jazz, la pop ou la folk, Becca Stevens excelle grâce à un talent de compositrice hors normes et une voix pure et délicate. La chanteuse installée à Brooklyn et signée sur le label GroundUp sur certains de ses albums (Wonderbloom en 2020 par exemple), est capable d’explorer de nombreux univers, comme par exemple mélanger des sonorités celtiques aux percussions africaines avec une aisance troublante ! Adoubée par le milieu du jazz international, Becca Stevens a collaboré avec David Crosby (Crosby, Still & Nash), Jacob Collier, Brad Mehldau ou encore Michael League. Pour sa première à NJP, elle viendra présenter en avant-première son nouveau projet prévu pour 2024, résolument tourné vers la folk dans une forme en trio épurée qui rappelle la patte de Wim Wenders celle de Eddie Vedder dans la bande originale d’Into The Wild. Un moment d’écoute et de retour aux sources assurément salvateur.

Kham Meslien :

Si les compositions de Kham Meslien évoquent les grands espaces, c’est que le musicien emprunte la puissance narrative de la contrebasse et la chaleur des mélodies accrocheuses. Accompagné d’un looper et d’effets, d’un charango et de percussions, il explore les sonorités de son instrument, superpose les boucles et les improvisations, évoquant les premiers disques solo d’Henri Texier ou encore le pianiste Nils Frahm. Il faut se laisser embarquer, pour s’apercevoir peu à peu de l’évidence : la vie n’est qu’une affaire de temps et de vibrations. Bassiste du groupe Lo’Jo jusqu’en 2016, Kham Meslien s’est produit sur l’ensemble des continents, des grandes scènes des mégalopoles aux déserts australiens ou américains. Il joue également dans le trio Sweet Back, et a collaboré, sur scène ou en studio, avec de nombreux musiciens internationaux : Robert Plant, Archie Shepp, Robert Wyatt… Avec ce projet, Kham Meslien se lance dans une nouvelle aventure, introspective et partagée.. Tout public

Mardi 2023-10-17 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-17 . EUR.

10 rue Baron Louis

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Becca Stevens Trio :

Whether she’s working in jazz, pop or folk, Becca Stevens excels thanks to her extraordinary talent as a composer and her pure, delicate voice. The Brooklyn-based singer, signed to the GroundUp label on some of her albums (Wonderbloom in 2020, for example), is capable of exploring many different worlds, such as mixing Celtic sounds with African percussion with unsettling ease! Acclaimed by the international jazz community, Becca Stevens has collaborated with David Crosby (Crosby, Still & Nash), Jacob Collier, Brad Mehldau and Michael League. For her NJP premiere, she will present a preview of her new project, scheduled for release in 2024, a resolutely folk-oriented trio reminiscent of Wim Wenders and Eddie Vedder on the Into The Wild soundtrack. A moment of listening and a return to their roots that is sure to save the day.

Kham Meslien :

If Kham Meslien?s compositions evoke the great outdoors, it?s because the musician borrows the narrative power of the double bass and the warmth of catchy melodies. Accompanied by a looper and effects, a charango and percussion, he explores the sonorities of his instrument, superimposing loops and improvisations, evoking the early solo records of Henri Texier or pianist Nils Frahm. You have to let yourself be carried along, and gradually realize the obvious: life is all about time and vibrations. Bassist with the group Lo?Jo until 2016, Kham Meslien has performed on every continent, from megalopolis stages to Australian and American deserts. He also plays in the Sweet Back trio, and has collaborated, on stage or in the studio, with many international musicians: Robert Plant, Archie Shepp, Robert Wyatt? With this project, Kham Meslien embarks on a new adventure, introspective and shared.

Becca Stevens Trío :

Ya sea jazz, pop o folk, Becca Stevens destaca gracias a su extraordinario talento como compositora y a su voz pura y delicada. La cantante de Brooklyn, fichada por el sello GroundUp para algunos de sus álbumes (Wonderbloom en 2020, por ejemplo), es capaz de explorar mundos muy diversos, como mezclar sonidos celtas con percusión africana con una facilidad inquietante Aclamada por la comunidad jazzística internacional, Becca Stevens ha colaborado con David Crosby (Crosby, Still & Nash), Jacob Collier, Brad Mehldau y Michael League. Para su estreno en el NJP, presentará su nuevo proyecto, que saldrá a la venta en 2024, y que está decididamente orientado hacia el folk en una forma de trío reducido que recuerda a Wim Wenders y Eddie Vedder en la banda sonora de Into The Wild. Un momento de escucha y una vuelta a las raíces que seguro salvará el día.

Kham Meslien :

Si las composiciones de Kham Meslien evocan la naturaleza, es porque el músico toma prestada la fuerza narrativa del contrabajo y la calidez de las melodías pegadizas. Acompañado por un looper y efectos, un charango y percusión, explora las sonoridades de su instrumento, superponiendo loops e improvisaciones, evocando los primeros discos en solitario de Henri Texier o del pianista Nils Frahm. Sólo hay que dejarse llevar y, poco a poco, uno se da cuenta de lo evidente: la vida es cuestión de tiempo y vibraciones ». Bajista del grupo Lo?Jo hasta 2016, Kham Meslien ha actuado en todos los continentes, desde los grandes escenarios de las megalópolis hasta los desiertos de Australia y América. También toca en el trío Sweet Back, y ha colaborado en el escenario y en el estudio con multitud de músicos internacionales, como Robert Plant, Archie Shepp y Robert Wyatt Con este proyecto, Kham Meslien se embarca en una nueva aventura, introspectiva y compartida.

Becca Stevens Trio :

Becca Stevens ist eine der erfolgreichsten Musikerinnen der Welt, die sich in den Bereichen Jazz, Pop und Folk tummelt. Die in Brooklyn lebende Sängerin, die für einige ihrer Alben (z. B. Wonderbloom im Jahr 2020) beim Label GroundUp unter Vertrag steht, ist in der Lage, zahlreiche Welten zu erkunden, wie z. B. keltische Klänge mit afrikanischen Perkussionsinstrumenten zu mischen, und das mit einer beunruhigenden Leichtigkeit! Becca Stevens wird von der internationalen Jazzszene hoch geschätzt und hat mit David Crosby (Crosby, Still & Nash), Jacob Collier, Brad Mehldau oder Michael League zusammengearbeitet. Bei ihrer Premiere auf dem NJP wird sie ihr neues, für 2024 geplantes Projekt vorstellen, das in einer klaren Trio-Form, die an Wim Wenders’ Eddie Vedder im Soundtrack von Into The Wild erinnert, dem Folk zugewandt ist. Ein Moment des Zuhörens und der Rückbesinnung auf die eigenen Wurzeln.

Kham Meslien :

Wenn die Kompositionen von Kham Meslien an weite Landschaften erinnern, dann liegt das daran, dass der Musiker sich die erzählerische Kraft des Kontrabasses und die Wärme der eingängigen Melodien ausleiht. Begleitet von einem Looper und Effekten, einem Charango und Perkussionsinstrumenten erkundet er die Klänge seines Instruments, schichtet Loops und Improvisationen übereinander und erinnert dabei an die ersten Soloplatten von Henri Texier oder den Pianisten Nils Frahm. Man muss sich darauf einlassen, um nach und nach zu erkennen, dass das Leben eine Sache der Zeit und der Vibrationen ist. Kham Meslien war bis 2016 Bassist der Band Lo?Jo und ist auf allen Kontinenten aufgetreten, von den großen Bühnen der Megastädte bis hin zu den Wüsten Australiens und Amerikas. Er spielt auch im Trio Sweet Back und hat auf der Bühne und im Studio mit zahlreichen internationalen Musikern zusammengearbeitet: Robert Plant, Archie Shepp, Robert Wyatt? Mit diesem Projekt begibt sich Kham Meslien auf ein neues, introspektives und gemeinsames Abenteuer.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-01 par DESTINATION NANCY